Biden Urges Turkey to Reverse Decision on Hagia Sophia, Return to Its Status as Museum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Turkey to reverse its decision to convert Hagia Sophia from museum to a mosque and return the national treasure to its former status as a museum.

"I...call on Turkish President Erdogan to reverse his recent decision to convert the Hagia Sophia to a mosque and to return this treasure to its former status as a museum, ensuring equal access for all, including the Orthodox faithful," Biden said in a statement.

The Trump administration should also must press Turkey to refrain from any further provocative actions in the region against Greece, he added.

The Chora Church, or Hagia Sophia, was originally built as a Christian church in the forth century and is one of the oldest buildings in Istanbul.

The church was converted into a mosque in 1511 during the Ottoman Empire, but modern Turkey re-opened it as a museum in 1958.

The Turkish government again converted the church into a mosque in July. Many countries have criticized Turkey for its move, but Ankara said it views the matter as an internal affair.