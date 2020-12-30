Biden Urges US Congress to Provide More Funds COVID-19 Treatment, Reopening Efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden urged Congress to provide additional funds to fund COVID-19 treatment as well as reopening efforts.

"All these - vaccination, testing, protecting gears - require more funding from Congress more than we just approved," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

Biden promised to propose a "COVID-19 action package" early next year and called on Congress to act on it quickly.

He emphasized that such efforts will require tens of millions of Dollars, given that different institutions need additional funding to maintain health safety, Biden said.

"Schools need funding for testing, more funding for transportation, so students can maintain social distance on buses, for school buildings, for additional cleaning services, protective equipment," Biden added.