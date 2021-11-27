Biden Urges WTO Nations to Waive Intellectual Property Rights on COVID Vaccines Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday called on member countries in the World Trade Organization to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines next week amid concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

"I call on the nations gathering next week for the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting to meet the US challenge to waive intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines, so these vaccines can be manufactured globally," Biden said in a press release. "I endorsed this position in April; this news today reiterates the importance of moving on this quickly."