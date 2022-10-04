- Home
- World
- News
- Biden Urging His Team to Continue Talks With Russia to Bring Americans Home - White House
Biden Urging His Team To Continue Talks With Russia To Bring Americans Home - White House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 11:23 PM
US President Joe Biden is urging him team to continue engagement with the Russian government to negotiate the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden is urging him team to continue engagement with the Russian government to negotiate the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
"Biden is continuing to direct his administration to engage with the Russian government through every available channel and make every effort to bring them home," Jean-Pierre said regarding Griner and Whelan during a press briefing.