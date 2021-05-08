Biden: US still recovering from 'an economic collapse'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said disappointing jobs figures Friday reflect the fact that the United States has a long way to go in recovering from a pandemic-induced "collapse.""We're still digging out of an economic collapse," he said at the White House. "Clearly we have a long way to go."