Open Menu

Biden Using CPAP Machine To Treat Longstanding Sleep Apnea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden Using CPAP Machine to Treat Longstanding Sleep Apnea - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to treat longstanding sleep apnea, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Biden revealed his sleep apnea issues in advance of the 2008 US presidential election, although use of a CPAP machine is a recent development, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Use of the CPAP machine is not linked to any new health or environmental conditions, one of the sources reportedly said.

Earlier on Wednesday, photos emerged appearing to show marks on Biden's face consistent with use of a CPAP apparatus.

Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person's airway becomes obstructed during sleep. CPAP machines can improve sleep quality and reduce snoring by helping keep the airway open.

Biden has undergone multiple sinus and nasal passage surgeries, having dealt with congested airways for most of his life, according to a White House medical report released earlier this year.

Related Topics

Election White House

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

57 minutes ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

3 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

3 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

3 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

3 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

3 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

3 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World