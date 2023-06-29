Biden Using CPAP Machine to Treat Longstanding Sleep Apnea - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to treat longstanding sleep apnea, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Biden revealed his sleep apnea issues in advance of the 2008 US presidential election, although use of a CPAP machine is a recent development, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Use of the CPAP machine is not linked to any new health or environmental conditions, one of the sources reportedly said.

Earlier on Wednesday, photos emerged appearing to show marks on Biden's face consistent with use of a CPAP apparatus.

Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person's airway becomes obstructed during sleep. CPAP machines can improve sleep quality and reduce snoring by helping keep the airway open.

Biden has undergone multiple sinus and nasal passage surgeries, having dealt with congested airways for most of his life, according to a White House medical report released earlier this year.