Biden 'Very Much' Looks Forward To G7 Meeting Next Month - Blinken

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:42 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that President Joe Biden is very much looking forward to visit the United Kingdom for the G7 Summit next month.

"President Biden is very much looking forward to being here for the G7 in just a little over a month. I'm also looking forward to the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Johnson tomorrow," Blinken said during a briefing.

