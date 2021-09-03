Biden Visits Hospital With US Troops Injured in Kabul Suicide Bombing - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The White House said President Joe Biden and the First Lady visited Walter Reed Medical Center, the same hospital where fifteen US service members are recovering who were injured in a suicide bombing at Kabul international airport during the evacuation mission last week.

"Tonight, the President and First Lady are visiting wounded warriors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, a US Marines spokesperson said the fifteen troops wounded in last week's blast were staying at the medical center based in Maryland outside the nation's capital.

Thirteen US service members were also killed in the bombing - their remains arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday.

The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack. Biden authorized airstrikes against several IS-K targets and vowed that the United States will continue the attacks.