WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States stands firm with the people of Cuba and calls on the Cuban government to refrain from using violence against protesters.

"The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights," Biden told reporters. "We call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempts to silence the voice of the people of Cuba."