Biden Voices Support For Diplomacy, Donbas De-Escalation During Phone Call With Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) US President Joe Biden has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone, reaffirming Washington's support for Kiev, but also emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts, including talks on strategic stability, and a de-escalation in Donbas, the White House said.

"President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine. The leaders expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

She added that Biden underscored Washington's commitment to the principle of "nothing about you without you."

Biden also "reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format," Psaki said.

On Thursday, Biden held a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the escalating tensions over Ukraine and European security.

Western countries are accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's increasing military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.