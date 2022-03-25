Biden, Von Der Leyen Say Will Support Ukraine Cybersecurity, Combat Virtual Currency Abuse

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States and European Commission (EC) will support Ukrainian cybersecurity and combat abuse of virtual Currency, US President Joe Biden and EC President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement.

"We will advance our cooperation on cybersecurity through a variety of actions, from supporting the Government of Ukraine on cyber resilience and cyber defense to aiming to combat the abuse of virtual currency," the joint statement said on Thursday.