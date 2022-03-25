Biden, Von Der Leyen to Support Ukraine on Cyber Defense, Resilience - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a joint statement saying that have committed to advance cybersecurity cooperation, including taking measures to increase cyber resilience, in light of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

"We are committed to advancing our cybersecurity cooperation, both in response to Russia's illegal further invasion of Ukraine," the statement said on Thursday. "Together, we will enhance our efforts to coordinate cybersecurity assistance and provide internet access to the governments of Ukraine and Moldova."

Biden and von der Leyen said that in the context of Ukraine and more generally, they will "continue to reinforce responsible state behavior in cyberspace and to work together to increase cyber resilience in the face of destructive, disruptive, and destabilizing cyber activity by both States and non-State actors."