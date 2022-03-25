UrduPoint.com

Biden, Von Der Leyen To Support Ukraine On Cyber Defense, Resilience - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Biden, Von Der Leyen to Support Ukraine on Cyber Defense, Resilience - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a joint statement saying that have committed to advance cybersecurity cooperation, including taking measures to increase cyber resilience, in light of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

"We are committed to advancing our cybersecurity cooperation, both in response to Russia's illegal further invasion of Ukraine," the statement said on Thursday. "Together, we will enhance our efforts to coordinate cybersecurity assistance and provide internet access to the governments of Ukraine and Moldova."

Biden and von der Leyen said that in the context of Ukraine and more generally, they will "continue to reinforce responsible state behavior in cyberspace and to work together to increase cyber resilience in the face of destructive, disruptive, and destabilizing cyber activity by both States and non-State actors."

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia Moldova

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

2 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

2 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

2 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

2 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>