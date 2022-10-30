UrduPoint.com

Biden Votes Early In Midterms - Reports

Published October 30, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden, who turns 80 next month, has voted early in the midterm elections, US media report.

Biden cast his ballot on Saturday in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware, alongside his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden, according to CBS. Natalie Biden was voting for the first time.

"I'm going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum. It is a choice. A fundamental choice," Biden said, as quoted by NBC. "A choice between two very different visions for the country.

"

Earlier this week, US Elections Project data showed that more than 7.8 million Americans had cast ballots in early voting in the US midterm elections, exceeding the record set in the 2018 midterms and in prior electoral contests.

US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast ballots in the midterm elections, with the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hanging in the balance. 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate - and all 435 House seats - are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

More Stories From World

