Biden Vows Broad Strategy Against Domestic Terrorism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden promised to unveil soon a strategy to fight domestic terrorism which he described as the deadliest threat to the United States.

"My administration will soon lay out our broader strategy to counter domestic terrorism and the violence driven by the most heinous hate crimes and other forms of bigotry," Biden said in his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He repeated the assessment of the intelligence community which labeled terrorism from white supremacy as "the most lethal threat to the homeland today."

"Not ISIS, not Al Qaida [terror groups, banned in Russia] - white supremacist. That's not me, that's the intelligence community under both Trump and under my administration," Biden said.

On Tuesday, he became the first President to visit Tulsa to commemorate to commemorate victims the 1921 pogrom that killed as many as 300 African Americans.

"I didn't realize hate is never defeated, it only hides. It only hides. And given a little bit of oxygen, just a little bit of oxygen by its leaders it comes out from under the rock... Folks, we can't, we must not give hate a safe harbor," Biden said.

The Tulsa race massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when White mobs, many of them armed and deputized by local officials, attacked Black residents and businesses in the city's Greenwood district. The pogrom, which included attacks from aircraft, destroyed more than 35 square blocks of the neighborhood that was at that time one of the wealthiest African-American communities in the United States.