UrduPoint.com

Biden Vows Military Defence Of Taiwan If China Invades

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Biden vows military defence of Taiwan if China invades

President Joe Biden vowed Monday that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily if China attempted to take control of the self-ruled island by force, warning Beijing was already "flirting with danger"

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden vowed Monday that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily if China attempted to take control of the self-ruled island by force, warning Beijing was already "flirting with danger".

The remarks, made in Tokyo where he is meeting with Japan's prime minister ahead of a regional summit Tuesday, were Biden's strongest to date on the issue and come amid rising tensions over China's growing economic and military power.

Washington and allies like Japan have framed their tough response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a warning to others, especially China, against unilateral military action.

Biden hammered that message home after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in which the pair agreed to monitor Chinese naval activity and joint Chinese-Russia exercises.

Biden then went further. Asked if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied: "Yes.""That's the commitment we made," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia China Washington Beijing Tokyo Japan

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs conducts 344 training courses in Q1 ..

Dubai Customs conducts 344 training courses in Q1 2022

7 minutes ago
 U.S. doesn't single out India on rights abuses, t ..

U.S. doesn't single out India on rights abuses, targeting Muslims: NSC official ..

29 seconds ago
 100 Students Graduate From U.S. English Works! Pro ..

100 Students Graduate From U.S. English Works! Program At National University Of ..

12 minutes ago
 Man gunned down in kasur

Man gunned down in kasur

31 seconds ago
 Counters strength at Utility Stores Corporation st ..

Counters strength at Utility Stores Corporation stores enhanced to facilitate cu ..

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan announces 16-player squad for ODIs series ..

Pakistan announces 16-player squad for ODIs series againat West Indies

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.