Biden Vows Not to Change Agenda Despite Most Americans Saying US Headed in Wrong Direction

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said he will not change anything about his agenda in the next two years of his term in office despite polls showing 75% of Americans saying the United States is headed in the wrong direction.

"Nothing," Biden said on Wednesday when asked what he will change in the last two years in office given that a majority of Americans believe the United States is headed in wrong direction. "I think that the problem is the major piece of legislation we've passed and some of the bipartisan takes time to be recognized."