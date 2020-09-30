Biden Vows to Accept Any Presidential Election Result During Debate With Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US Democratic challenger Joe Biden, during his debate with Republican President Donald Trump, said that he would accept any election results once all votes were counted.

"If I win, that will be accepted, if I lose that will be accepted," Biden said during the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.

According to Biden, Trump will have no choice but to accept the results as well.

"I will accept it, and he will too. You know why? Once the winner is declared after all the votes are counted, that will be the end of it," the politician added.

Trump was previously asked if he would ensure a peaceful transition of power after the elections.

The president did not answer directly, saying that he would need to assess the situation.

Trump again questioned the effectiveness of the mail-in vote and said that he expects to continue serving as the US president. The White House said that the president would recognize the results of free and fair elections in the country, but Trump expressed doubt that the elections could be fair.

According to Biden, by putting into question the freedom of the election, Trump is trying to frighten people and encourage them not to vote.