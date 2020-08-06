UrduPoint.com
Biden Vows To Ban Assault Weapons If Elected President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged to ban the sale of automatic weapons to private individuals in the United States for at least a decade.

"Weapons of war have no place in our communities.

When I was a senator, I took on the NRA [National Rifle Association]  and secured a 10-year ban on assault weapons - and as president, I'll ban these weapons again," Biden said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

From 2013 to 2019, the frequency of mass shootings in the United States rose by 65 percent. In that seven year period, the country experienced 2,341 mass shootings that killed 2,642 people and wounded 9,766 more, gun violence researcher Devin Hughes wrote in the Washington Post on July 21.

By July 19, the United States had already suffered 305 such mass gun violence incidents this year, a greater number than in the entire years of 2013 and 2014, Hughes wrote.

