Biden Vows to Be Transparent About Health If Elected US President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged in an interview with CNN to be fully transparent about his health condition if he is elected to the post of the US leader, and also invited everyone to "just look" at him and US President Donald Trump and make their own conclusions about their health.

"Thanks God I am in good health. But here's the deal, anything can happen. I am a great respecter of fate. I've seen too much of it in my family, related to accidents alone.

So, I guarantee you I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health. And when it comes to Donald Trump versus me, just look at us, OK? Just look at us. Who seems to be in shape? Who's able to move around?" Biden said.

The presidential candidate, aged 77, also laughed at the "Slow Joe" nickname invented by Trump.

Trump has also called his rival in the upcoming presidential race "Sleepy Joe" and "Joe Hiden" on Twitter.