Biden Vows to Bring America Together, Make US 'Leading Force in World'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Joseph Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said that his goal is to bring the American people together.

Biden said he is focused on "bringing America together," uniting the country and called on everyone to join him. Americans can make their country "again the leading force in the world," he added.