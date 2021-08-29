UrduPoint.com

Biden Vows To Continue Prosecution Of Those Responsible For Kabul Airport Blast

2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden Vows to Continue Prosecution of Those Responsible for Kabul Airport Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The United States is determined to hold accountable those with links to the deadly terrorist attack at Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday, adding that the latest airstrike was only the beginning.

The US conducted an airstrike against the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar Province earlier in the day, killing one militant.

"This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," Biden said.

A series of ISIS-K bombing attacks in Kabul on Thursday killed 13 US soldiers among over 100 casualties.

