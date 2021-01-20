Biden Vows to Defeat White Supremacy, Domestic Terrorism

US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said his administration will confront and defeat white supremacy and domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said his administration will confront and defeat white supremacy and domestic terrorism.

"Now, the rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat," Biden said after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.