UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Vows To Defeat White Supremacy, Domestic Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:12 PM

Biden Vows to Defeat White Supremacy, Domestic Terrorism

US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said his administration will confront and defeat white supremacy and domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said his administration will confront and defeat white supremacy and domestic terrorism.

"Now, the rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat," Biden said after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

57 minutes ago

Gazprom Delivered 96Mln Cubic Meters of Gas to Tur ..

12 seconds ago

Strategy devised to resolve public problems at gra ..

13 seconds ago

Urs begins at shrine of Bibi Pakdaman

15 seconds ago

IT ministry to notify 'Right of Way' policy soon

16 seconds ago

Chief Minister listens to public problems

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.