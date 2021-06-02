UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Vows To Fight Encroachments On US Voting Rights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:20 AM

Biden Vows to Fight Encroachments on US Voting Rights

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden condemned during a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the alleged attacks on the right to vote in the United States and promised that June will be a "month of action" to provide new legal tools against encroachments on that right.

"In 2020, we faced a tireless assault on the right to vote - restrictive laws, lawsuits, threats of intimidation, voter purges and more... I will have more to say about this at a later date to truly unprecedented assault on our democracy, an effort to replace nonpartisan election administrators, and to intimidate those charged with tallying and reporting the election results," Biden said on Tuesday.

The US president said the House of Representatives is currently working on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which he described as being a critical measure in providing "new legal tools to combat the new assault on the right to vote.

"

Biden also called on voting rights groups in the United States to redouble their efforts to register and educate voters to fight what were "un-American" voting right violations.

Biden noted that the fact Democrats have a small majority in the House of Representatives and a tie in the Senate was among the Primary reasons whey the new measure to protect voting rights has not been made a law.

Biden's call comes amid recent changes in the voting laws in Florida and Georgia introduced by Republicans. The supporters of the new laws claim that the new voting measures strengthen the voting process by prohibiting mass mailing of ballots and banning vote harvesting.

Related Topics

Election Senate Democracy Vote Tulsa Florida Georgia United States June Democrats 2020

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

5 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

5 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

6 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.