Biden Vows to Get 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots in First 100 Days of Presidency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration will obtain 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his presidency.

"This team will help get at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccines shots in the first 100 days," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.