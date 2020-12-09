UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Vows To Get 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In First 100 Days Of Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Biden Vows to Get 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots in First 100 Days of Presidency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration will obtain 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his presidency.

"This team will help get at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccines shots in the first 100 days," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Related Topics

Wilmington Million

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

31 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

47 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

47 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

49 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.