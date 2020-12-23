Biden Vows to Put Forward Another COVID-19 Relief Plan Early Next Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US President-Elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will put forward another relief plan in early 2022 to address the COVID-19 crisis.

"Congress did its job this week and I can and I must ask them to do it again next year," Biden told a live-streamed briefing, referring to the near $900 billion stimulus package passed this week for the pandemic.

"I can and I must ask them to do it again next year. Even with the changes in approach I'm gonna put in place in late January, people are still going to be getting sick and dying from the COVID."