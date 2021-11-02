Biden Vows to Spend $9Bln Through 2030 to Reverse Global Deforestation

US President Joe Biden told a COP26 panel on forest and land use on Tuesday that his administration will be working with Congress to set aside $9 billion through 2030 to help restore forest loss globally

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden told a COP26 panel on forest and land use on Tuesday that his administration will be working with Congress to set aside $9 billion through 2030 to help restore forest loss globally.

"I working a hard case with Congress to deploy up to $9 billion in US funding through 2030 to conserve and restore forest, mobilize billions more from our partners," he said at the UN climate change conference in Glasgow.

Biden stressed that conserving forests was indispensable to achieve climate goals as they had the potential to reduce carbon globally by more than one third.

"Conserving our forest and other critical ecosystems is an indispensable piece of keeping our climate goals in reach as well as many other key priorities we have together," Biden said.

During his brief remarks to the panel on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the climate summit, the US president said that his government wanted to lead the example on preventing deforestation by setting a gold to preserve 30% of US land by 2030.

"We need to approach this issue with the same seriousness of purpose as decarbonizing our economy," he said.

Over 100 leaders of countries representing around 85% of the world's forests will commit to end deforestation by 2030 under the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use to be signed at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference on Tuesday.