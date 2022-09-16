UrduPoint.com

Biden Vows To Use 'Every Federal Resource Available' To Fight Hate-Fueled Violence

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Biden Vows to Use 'Every Federal Resource Available' to Fight Hate-Fueled Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) President Joe Biden said the US government will use every Federal resource available to help fight hate related violence in communities.

"We're launching a new White House Initiative on hate-motivated violence," Biden said at the United We Stand summit on Thursday.

"We're going to use every federal resource available to help communities counter hate-fueled violence, build resilience, and foster greater national unity."

Biden said this will include trainings on identifying, reporting, and combating hate-fueled violence for local law enforcement agencies, places of worship, and workplaces.

The federal government also intends to work with schools so that they can counter bullying and harassment in their institution, Biden said.

Biden asked the Congress to do its part by approving a raise in the living allowance for national service positions to $15 an hour.

Related Topics

White House Congress Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

3 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

3 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

3 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

3 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

3 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.