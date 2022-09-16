Biden Vows to Use 'Every Federal Resource Available' to Fight Hate-Fueled Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) President Joe Biden said the US government will use every Federal resource available to help fight hate related violence in communities.

"We're launching a new White House Initiative on hate-motivated violence," Biden said at the United We Stand summit on Thursday.

"We're going to use every federal resource available to help communities counter hate-fueled violence, build resilience, and foster greater national unity."

Biden said this will include trainings on identifying, reporting, and combating hate-fueled violence for local law enforcement agencies, places of worship, and workplaces.

The federal government also intends to work with schools so that they can counter bullying and harassment in their institution, Biden said.

Biden asked the Congress to do its part by approving a raise in the living allowance for national service positions to $15 an hour.