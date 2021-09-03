Biden Vows US Will Continue to Confront Scourge of Antisemitism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The United States will continue to confront the scourge of anti-Semitism wherever it arises, President Joe Biden said in a White House podcast to the US Jewish community for their coming High Holidays.

"We will continue to confront the scourge of anti-Semitism: It remains all too prevalent," Biden said in his message for the Jewish New Year and Day of Atonement.

Biden said any upsurge of ant-Semitism was also a blow against the unity and survival of the United States as a nation.

"These anti-Semitic attacks aren't just against the Jewish community, they are a strike against the soul of our nation," he said.

Racial hatred and prejudice had gained ground across the United States in recent years, the president said.