Biden Wanted To Speak With Xi After Balloon Incident But Advisers Dissuaded Him - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 07:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden wanted to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after the balloon incident last January but was talked out of it by his national security advisers, NBC news reported on Friday.

On February 4, the US military shot down the Chinese balloon near the coast of South-Carolina, after the US authorities speculated that the craft was on a surveillance mission across the continental United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his scheduled trip to China amid the deteriorating US-China relations.

Biden sought to speak with Xi in a bid to ease tensions but his top national security advisers discouraged him from doing so, the report said, citing two senior administration officials and one former official.

The national security advisers warned such a conversation would be unproductive given Beijing's anger about Washington downing of the balloon and speculating about China's intentions and practices, the report said.

Instead, the national security advisers recommended that Biden should reach out to China by engaging at first with low or mid-level officials and gradually working up to higher ranking ones, the report added.

