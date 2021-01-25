UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Wants Federal Govt To Buy More American Products: Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:53 PM

Biden wants federal govt to buy more American products: official

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Monday calling on federal agencies to buy more US products in order to boost domestic production and save jobs, a White House economic adviser said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Monday calling on Federal agencies to buy more US products in order to boost domestic production and save jobs, a White House economic adviser said.

The executive order is intended to "increase investments in manufacturing industries and workers in order to Build Back Better," a Biden administration official told reporters, adding the goal is also to urge federal agencies to eliminate loopholes used by companies that often manufacture only a small portion of the products offered to the government in the US.

Related Topics

White House Buy Government Jobs

Recent Stories

UK to Invest $41 million in Unmanned Combat Aircra ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to strengthen its efforts for affordable educ ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman Malik for reviewing MTI decision for PIMS

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Moscow Ombudswoman Plans to Visit Navalny in Jail ..

23 minutes ago

Two truckloads of non-custom-paid items worth Rs 1 ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.