Biden Wants To Avoid Expanding Conflict In Ukraine, Not Seeking War With Russia - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden wants to avoid expanding the conflict in Ukraine, as the US does not want a war with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

In an interview with the France 2 broadcaster, the US official said that Washington would not determine the terms of negotiations with Russia for Kiev, but would support any decision of the Ukrainians.

