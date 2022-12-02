Biden Wants To Avoid Expanding Conflict In Ukraine, Not Seeking War With Russia - Blinken
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden wants to avoid expanding the conflict in Ukraine, as the US does not want a war with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
In an interview with the France 2 broadcaster, the US official said that Washington would not determine the terms of negotiations with Russia for Kiev, but would support any decision of the Ukrainians.