UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Wants To Convene Summit Of Democracies Toward End Of First Year In Office - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Wants to Convene Summit of Democracies Toward End of First Year in Office - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden aims to convene a summit of democracies toward the end of his first year in office, the nominee for Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a Senate panel on Tuesday.

"One of the goals that the president-elect has set for us is to try to convene a summit of democracies within the first year of his administration to bring democratic countries together to think together both some of the challenges that we face at home that are common to democracies, including rising populism, but also to think about a common agenda as we are dealing with the work of defending and advancing democracy around the world," Blinken said. "This is something that I hope we'll be able to put together toward the end of this year."

Related Topics

Senate World Democracy Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

1 hour ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

1 hour ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

1 hour ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

1 hour ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

50 minutes ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.