Biden Wants to Convene Summit of Democracies Toward End of First Year in Office - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden aims to convene a summit of democracies toward the end of his first year in office, the nominee for Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a Senate panel on Tuesday.

"One of the goals that the president-elect has set for us is to try to convene a summit of democracies within the first year of his administration to bring democratic countries together to think together both some of the challenges that we face at home that are common to democracies, including rising populism, but also to think about a common agenda as we are dealing with the work of defending and advancing democracy around the world," Blinken said. "This is something that I hope we'll be able to put together toward the end of this year."