Biden Wants to Convince European Partners to Abandon Nord Stream 2 - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden believes that Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting pipeline is a "bad idea" and will work to convince European states to discard the project, Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing.

"I know that he would have us use every persuasive tool that we have to convince our friends and partners, including Germany, not to move forward with it. But what I do need to do is to make sure that I have actually consulted with him on the specifics of that," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

"I know his strong conviction that this is a bad idea, the Nord Stream 2. That much I can tell you," Blinken told Senator Ted Cruz, a co-author of sanctions against Nord Stream 2.