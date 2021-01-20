UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Wants To Convince European Partners To Abandon Nord Stream 2 - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

Biden Wants to Convince European Partners to Abandon Nord Stream 2 - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden believes that Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting pipeline is a "bad idea" and will work to convince European states to discard the project, Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing.

"I know that he would have us use every persuasive tool that we have to convince our friends and partners, including Germany, not to move forward with it. But what I do need to do is to make sure that I have actually consulted with him on the specifics of that," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

"I know his strong conviction that this is a bad idea, the Nord Stream 2. That much I can tell you," Blinken told Senator Ted Cruz, a co-author of sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Russia Germany Nord

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

5 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

5 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

5 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

5 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

5 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.