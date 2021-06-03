Biden Wants to Create Coalition to Counteract Countries Harboring Hackers - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden wants to create an international coalition to hold to account the countries that are harboring hackers, who are standing behind ransomware attacks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing.

According to Psaki, Biden launched a rapid strategic review to address the mounting challenge of ransomware attacks that will primarily focus on four key issues: the disruption of ransomware infrastructure and actors; building an international coalition to hold countries who harbor ransom actors accountable; expanding cryptocurrency analysis as well as reviewing own ransomware policies.

"This attack is an example of how this is not just a problem in the United States. These [hackers] are actors that are working to get into systems around the world," the press secretary said on late Wednesday.

Psaki referred to the recent ransomware attack on the meat-producing giant JBS USA, committed earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the White House said it was in touch with the Russian authorities in light of the hacking attack on JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States. The US administration believes some of the members belonging to the hacker groups reside in Russia.