Biden Warned Xi of Consequences if China Supports Russia - Sherman

President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have warned President Xi Jinping and other Chinese senior officials of the consequences and retaliation from the United States if Beijing supports Russia over Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have warned President Xi Jinping and other Chinese senior officials of the consequences and retaliation from the United States if Beijing supports Russia over Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"The president has been very direct with Xi Jinping that there will be consequences if China continues to support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Sherman told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. "This is a very serious matter that we take quite seriously."

Sherman acknowledged that the Biden administration was also "deeply concerned' about the developing strategic alignment that Moscow and Beijing jointly announced on February 4 and she said they had communicated these concerns to the Chinese government.

"We are also deeply concerned about the growing strategic alignment between Russia and the People's Republic of China, as represented in their February 4 joint statement. We have expressed those concerns directly to the PRC, as have our Allies and partners," Sherman said.

The strong and coordinated response from the international community to Russia's "flagrant violations of international law and principles like sovereignty and territorial integrity" had already sent a strong signal that such actions would not go ignored, Sherman added.