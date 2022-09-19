Biden Warned Xi of Risks of Losing Investment If Beijing Backs Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a CBS news' "60 Minutes" interview that he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing risks to lose US and other foreign investment if chooses to violate the sanctions regime imposed by the West against Moscow.

"I called President Xi ...

and I said that 'If you think that Americans and others will continue to invest in China, based on your violating the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia, I think you are making a gigantic mistake'," Biden said.

There is no indication that China supplied "weapons and other things" to Russia, Biden added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.