Biden Warned Zelenskyy Against 'Ungrateful' Complaints On Insufficient Aid - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it would be difficult to keep asking the US Congress for money if he continued to complain about not enough assistance, the Washington Post reported, citing a former White House official.

Since the start of hostilities in February, Zelenskyy and his officials have repeatedly called on the United States and other Western countries to allocate more financial and military assistance, to send additional weapons and impose harsher sanctions against Russia, despite the fact that Washington has already been sending unprecedented amounts of aid to Ukraine, the newspaper reported.

Biden and Zelenskyy have spoken regularly over the phone and at some point, the US president told his Ukrainian counterpart to stop saying that the support is not enough, as he appears to be "ungrateful," according to the former White House official.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the US will begin to disburse a sum of $4.5 billion that Congress allocated in direct budget support for Ukraine in the coming weeks. In early October, the White House said that Biden signed legislation that contained $12.4 billion in new aid for Kiev, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance to the Ukrainian government.

