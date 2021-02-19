UrduPoint.com
Biden Warns Against Returning To Cold War

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:59 PM

US President Joe Biden warned in his first major address to an international audience on Friday against returning to a Cold War-style global confrontation despite competition with China and challenges from Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden warned in his first major address to an international audience on Friday against returning to a Cold War-style global confrontation despite competition with China and challenges from Russia.

"We cannot and must not return to the reflective opposition and rigid blocks of the Cold War.

Competition must not lock out cooperation on issues that affect us all," Biden said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

He singled out the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of an issue that requires global cooperation.

US tensions with China and Russia hit low points under the Trump administration but could get even worse. On Thursday, US Senator Tom Cotton called for decoupling from China's economy to win the "new Cold War." Meanwhile, the Biden administration has repeatedly accused Russia of hacking and election meddling, allegations Russian officials have repeatedly denied.

