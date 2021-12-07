UrduPoint.com

Biden Warns Heavy Taxes For Big Pharma If US Prescription Drug Costs Do Not Decrease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:40 AM

Biden Warns Heavy Taxes for Big Pharma if US Prescription Drug Costs Do Not Decrease

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) President Joe Biden warned US pharmaceutical companies that his administration will impose on them heavy taxes if they continue to indiscriminately raise the prices of prescription drugs.

"We're going to end the days when drug companies could increase the prices with no oversight and no accountability," Biden said on Monday. "Going forward, drug companies that increase the prices faster than inflation are going to face a steep excise tax."

Biden lamented that Americans pay two or three times more than citizens of other countries for the same prescription drugs manufactured by US pharmaceutical firms.

"These price increases are about companies looking to maximize profits, and nobody is standing up for the patients," Biden said. "Nobody has held the manufacturers accountable until now.

Shame on us as a nation if we can't do better than this. Everyone has less money in their pockets because high drug costs make health insurance more expensive for everyone."

Most Americans say they overpay for prescription drugs, with nearly three in ten reporting they go without medications because of the high cost. Research also shows that most Americans value the high levels of innovation undertaken by the pharmaceutical industry, which often leads the world in finding universally-applicable vaccines, therapeutics and other solutions for illnesses and diseases.

Pharmaceutical industry advocates argue that a significant portion of the relatively large profits generated in the industry go toward financing innovations in the business and lowering prices will effectively drive down research and development that goes into making new drugs.

Related Topics

World Business Drugs Same Price Money Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

3 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

2 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

2 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

2 hours ago
 Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 ..

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 jabs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.