Biden Warns Israeli Leadership Against Rushing With Judicial Reform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should slow down with the judicial reform that is becoming more divisive.

"Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this � the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus," Biden said in a statement to Axios on Sunday, adding that "it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less."

Netanyahu said on Sunday that he was in excellent health after undergoing a heart pacemaker implantation and announced his plans to return to work in the Israeli parliament (Knesset) on July 24 amid ongoing discussions of the controversial judicial reform bill.

On Saturday, yet another major protest was held in Israel against the Israeli government's judicial reform.

Last Thursday, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable. If the bill becomes law, the government will have more power to advertise its decisions and elect officials.

