Biden Warns It Could Take 'Years' to Vaccinate All Americans if Current Pace Proceeds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The current pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States indicates that it could take years, instead of months, to inoculate all Americans from the virus, US President-elect Joe Biden said.

"We've only vaccinated few million [people] so far, and the pace the vaccination program is moving now, as it continues to move, it's going to take years not months to vaccinate the American people," Biden said in his Tuesday address.