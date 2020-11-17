UrduPoint.com
Biden Warns More People May Die If Trump Does Not Coordinate COVID-19 Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden urged President Donald Trump to start coordinating plans for nationwide coronavirus vaccination and warned that more people may die unless Trump stops obstructing the transition of power process.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

US media networks have projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 election. However, Trump says he won but victory was snatched from him by a massive election fraud and improprieties. Trump has been seeking remedy by initiating recounts and filing lawsuits in court. Some states have said they have not seen evidence of systemic fraud.

Biden said the development of a coronavirus vaccine is important, but is of little use until one is vaccinated.

"So how do we get the vaccine, how do we get over 300 million Americans vaccinated, what's the game plan? If we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning it puts us behind over a month and a half. It's important that it be done in coordination now. Now or as rapidly as we can get that done," Biden said.

Trump has said that as part of his Operation Warp Speed, he has made all necessary preparations for the US military to start distributing millions of vaccine doses across the United States as soon as the vaccine is ready.

However, Biden said that is a huge undertaking to get it done.

"If we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month and a half. It's important that it be done in coordination now - or as rapidly as we can get that done," Biden said.

