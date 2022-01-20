Biden Warns of 'Disaster' for Russia Should It Invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden warned that Russia will have a disaster on its hands should it decide to allegedly invade Ukraine.

"Russia will be held accountable if it invades and it depends on what it does - it's one thing if it's a minor incursion and then we end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do but if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the force amassed on the border it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday, adding that Russia has overwhelming superiority over Ukraine.

Biden added that the United States and its European allies are prepared to impose severe costs on Russia and its economy should it invade. He said Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones that would be imposed if there is an escalation.