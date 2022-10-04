UrduPoint.com

Biden Warns Of 'Further Costs' On Iran This Week Over Crackdown On Protests

Published October 04, 2022

Biden Warns of 'Further Costs' on Iran This Week Over Crackdown on Protests

President Joe Biden warned Tuesday that the United States is planning to "impose further costs" on those who enacted violence upon protesters in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) President Joe Biden warned Tuesday that the United States is planning to "impose further costs" on those who enacted violence upon protesters in Iran.

"This week, we will impose further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors," Biden stated in a tweet. "We'll continue to support the rights of Iranians to protest freely."

With Iranians across the country taking en masse to the streets after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in custody of the Morality Police, the US has taken several measures already, including authorizing technology companies to offer more secure internet service options to Iranians amid a crackdown on internet access and sanctioning several Iranian officials and entities that it says are responsible for using violence to suppress civil society.

The Morality Police arrested Amini on September 14 for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly and sent her to a re-education class at police headquarters. She was transferred to a hospital the same day in a coma and died two days later from internal injuries. Eyewitnesses say that Amini died due to injuries sustained while in Morality Police custody, while authorities attributed her death to a heart ailment that her family said she did not suffer from.

