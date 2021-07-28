Biden Warns of War With Russia Over Cyberattacks, Says Russia Meddling in 2022 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday during remarks to the US national intelligence community warned of a possible threat of war with Russia stemming from cyberattacks, and claimed that Russia was already meddling in next year's midterm elections in the United States.

"I think it's more likely we are going to end up in a war, a real shooting war with a major power.

It's going to be a consequence of a cyber breach, of great consequence," Biden said as he visited the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Biden said earlier the same morning he had received an intelligence brief on Russia alleging that Moscow is meddling in the upcoming US election.

"Look what Russia is doing already about the 2022 elections and misinformation. It's a pure violation of our sovereignty," Biden said.