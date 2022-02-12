UrduPoint.com

Biden Warns Putin That Ukraine Attack Will Bring 'swift And Severe Costs': W.House

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Biden warns Putin that Ukraine attack will bring 'swift and severe costs': W.House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden warned his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call Saturday that the United States "will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia" should it invade Ukraine.

According to a readout from the White House, Biden stressed that "while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios."

