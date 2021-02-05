Biden Warns Russia, Halts Troops Move, Invites Migrants in Debut Foreign Policy Speech

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden threatened to raise costs on Russia, ended support for the war Yemen, put on hold the removal of troops from Germany and invited 125,000 refugees to America in his first major foreign policy speech.

Biden, who arrived on Thursday at the US State Department to deliver much anticipated remarks, declared that America's diplomacy is back and ready to reengage with the world in a reversal of unilateral inclinations of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden vowed to be tougher on Russia than former President, who was criticized domestically for purported kowtowing to Moscow's leaders.

"I made it clear to President [Vladimir Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning citizens are over," Biden said referring to the phone conversation he had with the Russian counterpart in late January.

Russia rejects all allegations levied against it by the United States.

"We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people," Biden threatened. He added that the United States will be more effective in dealing with Russia when it works "in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners."

Biden earlier ordered a comprehensive intelligence review of all adversarial activities Russia is suspected of before taking punitive action.

President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday that a response will come at "a time and a manner of our choosing." He reiterated that it doesn't rule out "being able to work with Russia where it is in our interest to do so." "We can walk and chew gum at the same time," Sullivan said hailing the extension of the New START arms control pact.

In his speech Biden expressed US "deepest" concern over the imprisonment of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and called for his immediate and unconditional release. On Tuesday, a Moscow court replaced Navalny's suspended fraud sentence with 3.5 years in prison over probation breaches, prompting domestic and international protests. Russia urged US and its allies to respect international laws and not interfere in the country's judicial process.

Like Sullivan, Biden praised an agreement to preserve New START for another six years as an example of engaging with US adversaries and competitors diplomatically on matters that advance American security and interests.

In a reversal of Obama-era policies Biden announced that the United States is stopping all support for the offensive operations in Yemen, including "relevant arm sales," in a bid to extinguish a protracted devastating war in the Arab country that resulted in the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"We are also stepping up our diplomacy to end the war in Yemen. This war has to end and to underscore our commitment we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen including relevant arms sales," Biden said.

He appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderkin as US special envoy to address the issue.

Yemen since 2014 has been engulfed in a conflict between the government forces loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels. In 2015, a coalition of neighboring Arab states led by Saudi Arabia launched an offensive to support Hadi. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

Biden's administration is currently reviewing its predecessors' decision to designate the Houthis as a terrorist entity.

Biden also announced that the United States is halting any planned removal of forces from Germany pending "a global posture review."

"Defense Secretary [Lloyd] Austin will be leading a global posture review of our forces so that our military footprint is appropriately aligned with our foreign policy and national security priorities... While this review is taking place, we'll be stopping any planned troop withdrawal from Germany," President said.

Last July, the US announced plans to reduce its troops in Germany by some 12,000. Most of soldiers were supposed to return home with the remainder sent further east, closer to Russian borders, as part of an increasingly tense global powers competition. Some analysts saw Trump's move as a reprisal for Berlin's failure to allocate 2 percent of its budget to defense purposes as per NATO regulations.

Biden issued a stern warning to Myanmar's military demanding that they relinquish power they have seized in a recent coup, release "the advocates, activists and officials" they have detained, lift the restrictions on telecommunications, and refrain from violence. Sullivan said earlier on Thursday that the administration is looking at "specific targeted sanctions" - both on the military and entities they control and use for personal enrichment.

Biden also moved to reinstate the refugee admissions in the United States back at 125,000 for "the first full fiscal year" of his administration. Last October, Trump lowered the cap to 15,000 refugees to be admitted in the country throughout 2021.

Biden characterized China as the United States' "most serious competitor." He vowed "to take on directly the challenges posed to our prosperity, security and democratic values," but reiterated readiness to cooperate "when it is in America's interest to do so."

Biden made no mention of Iran in his speech. Sullivan said that active consultations are underway with US allies to produce a unified front on the matter. Biden vowed earlier to return to the nuclear deal with Iran, abandoned by Trump for the sake of the maximum pressure campaign, but also calls for negotiating a broader agreement that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its belligerent clientele across the middle East.