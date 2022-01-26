Biden Warns Ukraine Escalation Would Have Enormous Consequences, Change World

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) An escalation of the Ukraine conflict would have enormous consequences and change the world, US President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday.

"There will be enormous consequences if he (Putin) were to go in and invade ...

the entire country (Ukraine) or a lot less than that as well, for Russia," Biden said. "Not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but there will be enormous consequences worldwide. This will be the largest, if he (Putin) were to move in with all those forces, it would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world."