Biden Was Candid With Xi About Their Difference in Worldviews - US Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden was candid at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping about their difference in worldviews and voiced concerns about Beijing trying to reshape rules of the road, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, commenting on the outcome of the meeting.

"It is no secret they have differences of world views, the president (Biden) was quite clear and quite candid with a range of issues (the US has) concerns about, as well as broader concerns in the way in which China was seeking to reshape rules of the road," the official said.