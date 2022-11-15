Biden Was Last of Participants to Arrive at G20 Summit - Sputnik Correspondent

(@FahadShabbir)

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden was the last of the G20 meeting participants to arrive at the summit venue in Bali, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The US leader entered the hotel, where the summit is being held, half an hour later than the rest of the heads of delegations.

The G20 summit is being held in Bali on November 15-16.